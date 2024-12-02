Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Accident
    Posted On
    2 Dec 2024 4:52 AM GMT
    Updated On
    2 Dec 2024 4:52 AM GMT

    ജീപ്പും ഓട്ടോയും കൂട്ടിയിടിച്ച് ഒരാൾ മരണപ്പെട്ടു

    navaz
    അപകടത്തിൽ തകർന്ന ഓട്ടോറിക്ഷ, നവാസ്

    വൈത്തിരി : വയനാട് ചുണ്ടേൽ എസ്റ്റേറ്റ് റോഡിൽ ജീപ്പും (ടാർ) ഓട്ടോയും കൂട്ടിയിടിച്ച് ഒരാൾ മരണപ്പെട്ടു.

    ഓട്ടോ ഡ്രൈവർ ചുണ്ടേൽ സ്വദേശി നവാസ്(45) ആണ് മരണപ്പെട്ടത്. രാവിലെ എട്ടേക്കാലിനാണ് സംഭവം.

    Girl in a jacket

    News Summary - One person died in a collision between a jeep and an auto
