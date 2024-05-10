Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
10 May 2024
10 May 2024
കാസർകോട് സ്വദേശി ദുബൈയിൽ നിര്യാതനായിtext_fields
News Summary - Native of Kasarkot In Dubai was executed
ദുബൈ: കാസർകോട് ആരിക്കാടി കടവത്ത് സ്വദേശി ഖാസിം(44) ദുബൈയിൽ നിര്യാതനായി. പിതാവ്: പരേതനായ അന്തുക്കായ്.
മാതാവ്: പരേതയായ നഫീസ. ഭാര്യ: റൈഹാന. മക്കൾ: റൈബ, റാഹിസ്. സഹോദരങ്ങൾ: മുഹമ്മദ് കുഞ്ഞി, ഖാതിം, ബഡുവൻ കുഞ്ഞി, നസീർ, ഇബ്രാഹിം. മയ്യിത്ത് നാട്ടിലെത്തിക്കാൻ നടപടികൾ സ്വീകരിച്ചുവരുന്നു.
