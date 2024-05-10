Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
    Posted On
    date_range 10 May 2024 2:41 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 10 May 2024 2:41 AM GMT

    കാ​സ​ർ​കോ​ട്​ സ്വ​ദേ​ശി ദു​ബൈ​യി​ൽ നി​ര്യാ​ത​നാ​യി

    കാ​സ​ർ​കോ​ട്​ സ്വ​ദേ​ശി ദു​ബൈ​യി​ൽ നി​ര്യാ​ത​നാ​യി
    ഖാ​സിം

    ദു​ബൈ: കാ​സ​ർ​കോ​ട് ആ​രി​ക്കാ​ടി ക​ട​വ​ത്ത് സ്വ​ദേ​ശി ഖാ​സിം(44) ദു​ബൈ​യി​ൽ നി​ര്യാ​ത​നാ​യി. പി​താ​വ്​: പ​രേ​ത​നാ​യ അ​ന്തു​ക്കാ​യ്.

    മാ​താ​വ്​: പ​രേ​ത​യാ​യ ന​ഫീ​സ. ഭാ​ര്യ: റൈ​ഹാ​ന. മ​ക്ക​ൾ: റൈ​ബ, റാ​ഹി​സ്. സ​ഹോ​ദ​ര​ങ്ങ​ൾ: മു​ഹ​മ്മ​ദ്‌ കു​ഞ്ഞി, ഖാ​തിം, ബ​ഡു​വ​ൻ കു​ഞ്ഞി, ന​സീ​ർ, ഇ​ബ്രാ​ഹിം. മ​യ്യി​ത്ത്​ നാ​ട്ടി​ലെ​ത്തി​ക്കാ​ൻ ന​ട​പ​ടി​ക​ൾ സ്വീ​ക​രി​ച്ചു​വ​രു​ന്നു.

