Madhyamam
    Homechevron_rightNewschevron_rightObituarieschevron_rightAccidentchevron_rightപുത്തൻകുളത്ത് ബൈക്കുകൾ...
    Accident
    Posted On
    date_range 24 Aug 2024 4:33 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 24 Aug 2024 4:33 AM GMT

    പുത്തൻകുളത്ത് ബൈക്കുകൾ കൂട്ടിയിടിച്ച് യുവാവ് മരിച്ചു

    പുത്തൻകുളത്ത് ബൈക്കുകൾ കൂട്ടിയിടിച്ച് യുവാവ് മരിച്ചു
    ബൈക്കപകടത്തിൽ മരിച്ച വിഷ്ണു

    കാഞ്ഞാണി: പുത്തൻകുളത്ത് ബൈക്കുകൾ കൂട്ടിയിടിച്ച് ഒരാൾ മരിച്ചു. പുത്തൻകുളം സ്വദേശി നെടുന്തേടത്ത് വീട്ടിൽ വേണുവിന്റെ മകൻ വിഷ്ണു(27)ആണ് മരിച്ചത്.

    അപകടത്തിൽ ഗുരുതര പരിക്കേറ്റ പൂവശ്ശേരി വീട്ടിൽ ആദർശിനെ(20) വാടാനപ്പള്ളി ആക്ട്സ് പ്രവർത്തകർ തൃശ്ശൂർ വെസ്റ്റ് ഫോർട്ട് ആശുപത്രിയിൽ പ്രവേശിപ്പിച്ചു. വെള്ളിയാഴ്ച രാത്രി 12.30 നായിരുന്നു അപകടം. ബിന്ദുവാണ് വിഷ്ണുവിന്റെ മാതാവ്. സഹോദരി: നവ്യ.

    TAGS:Accident Newsobituary news
