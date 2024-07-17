ആലുവ ബൈപ്പാസിൽ വാഹനാപകടത്തിൽ യുവാവ് മരിച്ചു

Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Posted Ondate_range 17 July 2024 4:36 AM GMT
Updated Ondate_range 17 July 2024 4:36 AM GMT
ആലുവ ബൈപ്പാസിൽ വാഹനാപകടത്തിൽ യുവാവ് മരിച്ചുtext_fields
News Summary - man died in aluva bypass accident
ആലുവ: ദേശീയപാതയിൽ ആലുവ ബൈപ്പാസിലുണ്ടായ വാഹനാപകടത്തിൽ യുവാവ് മരിച്ചു. പാലക്കാട് പട്ടാമ്പി പുതുമന തുരുത്ത് വീട്ടിൽ അജിത് (23) ആണ് മരിച്ചത്. ബുധനാഴ്ച പുലർച്ചെയായിരുന്നു അപകടം.
അജിത് സഞ്ചരിച്ച ബൈക്ക് കാറുമായി കൂട്ടിയിടിക്കുകയായിരുന്നു. ആശുപത്രിയിലെത്തിച്ചുവെങ്കിലും ജീവൻ രക്ഷിക്കാനായില്ല. കളമശേരിയിൽ സ്വകാര്യ സ്ഥാപനത്തിലെ ജീവനക്കാരനായിരുന്നു അജിത്. സ്ഥാപനത്തിലേക്ക് പോകുമ്പോഴായിരുന്നു അപകടം.
