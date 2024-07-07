കോട്ടയത്ത് കാറും ഓട്ടോറിക്ഷയും കൂട്ടിയിടിച്ച് ഒരാൾ മരിച്ചു

Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Posted Ondate_range 7 July 2024 1:05 PM GMT
Updated Ondate_range 7 July 2024 2:28 PM GMT
കോട്ടയത്ത് കാറും ഓട്ടോറിക്ഷയും കൂട്ടിയിടിച്ച് ഒരാൾ മരിച്ചുtext_fields
News Summary - man died in a collision between a car and an auto-rickshaw in Kottayam
കോട്ടയം: കോട്ടയം കാണക്കാരിയിൽ കാറും ഓട്ടോറിക്ഷയും കൂട്ടിയിടിച്ച് ഓട്ടോറിക്ഷ ഡ്രൈവർ മരിച്ചു. ഏലപ്പാറ സ്വദേശി ജയദാസ് ആണ് മരിച്ചത്. ഞായറാഴ്ച ഉച്ചക്ക് 12.30തോടെയായിരുന്നു അപകടം. അപകടത്തിൽ ജയദാസ് തൽക്ഷണം മരിച്ചു.
ഏറ്റുമാനൂർ ഭാഗത്തേക്ക് പോകുകയായിരുന്ന ഓട്ടോറിക്ഷയിൽ എതിർദിശയിലെത്തിയ കാർ ഇടിക്കുകയായിരുന്നു.
അപകടത്തിൽ ഓട്ടോറിക്ഷ പൂർണമായും തകർന്നു. ജയദാസിന്റെ മൃതദേഹം കോട്ടയം മെഡിക്കൽ കോളജ് ആശുപത്രിലേക്ക് മാറ്റി.
