Madhyamam
    Accident
    date_range 13 Oct 2024 5:45 AM GMT
    date_range 13 Oct 2024 5:45 AM GMT

    ദേശീയപാതയിൽ കുഴിയില്‍ വീണ് യുവാവ് മരിച്ചു

    accident
    തൃശൂര്‍: തൃശൂരിൽ ദേശീയപാതയിലെ കുഴിയില്‍ വീണ് യുവാവ് മരിച്ചു. ഇന്നലെ രാത്രി കൊടുങ്ങല്ലൂരിലണ് സംഭവം. ബൈക്ക് യാത്രക്കാരനായ അഴീക്കോട് ചുങ്കം സ്വദേശി നിഖില്‍ (24) ആണ് മരിച്ചത്. ചന്തപ്പുര-കോട്ടപ്പുറം ബൈപ്പാസില്‍ ഗൗരീശങ്കര്‍ ജങ്ഷനിലായിരുന്നു അപകടം.

    ദേശീയപാത നിർമാണത്തിനായി കുഴിച്ച കുഴിയില്‍ വീണാണ് അപകടമുണ്ടായത്. അപകടം നടന്ന് ഉടൻ തന്നെ കുഴിയൽ നിന്ന് പുറത്തെടുത്തെങ്കിലും നിഖിലിന്‍റെ ജീവൻ രക്ഷിക്കാനായില്ല.

    TAGS:National HighwaysThrissur NewsRoad Potholes
    News Summary - man died after falling into a pothole on the national highway
