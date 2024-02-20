Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Accident
    Posted On
    date_range 20 Feb 2024 3:58 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 20 Feb 2024 4:03 AM GMT

    ബംഗളൂരുവിൽ രണ്ട് മലയാളി യുവാക്കൾ വാഹനാപകടത്തിൽ മരിച്ചു

    ബൈക്ക് റോഡ് ഡിവൈഡറിൽ ഇടിച്ച് മറിഞ്ഞാണ് ദുരന്തം
    accident death
    വിഷ്ണുകുമാർ, ആൽബി

    ബംഗളൂരു: ബംഗളൂരുവിൽ ഹെന്നൂർ-ബെഗലൂർ റൂട്ടിലുണ്ടായ വാഹനാപകടത്തിൽ രണ്ട് മലയാളി യുവാക്കൾ മരിച്ചു. കൊല്ലം സ്വദേശി എസ്. വിഷ്ണുകുമാർ (25), കൊട്ടാരക്കരയിലെ ജേക്കബ് ജോർജിന്‍റെ മകൻ ആൽബി ജി. ജേക്കബ് (21) എന്നിവരാണ് മരിച്ചത്.

    ഇരുവരെയും കമ്മനഹള്ളിയിലെ സൂപ്പർ സ്പെഷ്യാലിറ്റി ആശുപത്രിയിലും ബംഗളൂരുവിലെ ആശുപത്രിയിലും പ്രവേശിപ്പിച്ചെങ്കിലും മരിക്കുകയായിരുന്നു. ഇന്ന് രാവിലെ 11 മണിയോടെ പോസ്റ്റുമോർട്ടം നടക്കും.

    ബന്ധുക്കൾ ബംഗളൂരുവിലേക്ക് പുറപ്പെട്ടതായി ബംഗളൂരു കെ.എം.സി.സി കമ്മനഹള്ളി ഭാരവാഹി എൻ.കെ. ഫായിസ് 'മാധ്യമ'ത്തോട് പറഞ്ഞു.

