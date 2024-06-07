Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
exit_to_app
exit_to_app
Posted Ondate_range 7 Jun 2024 2:01 AM GMT
Updated Ondate_range 7 Jun 2024 2:01 AM GMT
മലയാളി യുവതി വാഹനാപകടത്തിൽ മരിച്ചുtext_fields
bookmark_border
News Summary - Malayali girl dies in car accident
ബംഗളൂരു: ബംഗളൂരുവിൽ ലോക്കോ പൈലറ്റായി ജോലി ചെയ്തിരുന്ന മലയാളി യുവതി വാഹനാപകടത്തിൽ മരിച്ചു. കോഴിക്കോട് ജില്ലയിൽ കടമേരിയിലെ പുതിയോട്ടിൽ മഹേഷിന്റെ ഭാര്യ രശ്മിയാണ് (33) മരിച്ചത്.
മകളെ സ്കൂളിൽ വിട്ട് സ്കൂട്ടറിൽ തിരിച്ചുപോകുന്നതിനിടയിൽ ലോറി ഇടിക്കുകയായിരുന്നു. മക്കൾ: വിദ്യാർഥികളായ കിഷൻ ദേവ്, കല്യാണി.
Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated
Subscribe to our Newsletter
By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.
Thank You!
Your subscription means a lot to us
Still haven't registered? Click here to Register
Next Story