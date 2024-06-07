Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Accident
    Posted On
    date_range 7 Jun 2024 2:01 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 7 Jun 2024 2:01 AM GMT

    മ​ല​യാ​ളി യു​വ​തി വാ​ഹ​നാ​പ​ക​ട​ത്തി​ൽ മ​രി​ച്ചു

    മ​ല​യാ​ളി യു​വ​തി വാ​ഹ​നാ​പ​ക​ട​ത്തി​ൽ മ​രി​ച്ചു
    ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു​വി​ൽ ലോ​ക്കോ പൈ​ല​റ്റാ​യി ജോ​ലി ചെ​യ്തി​രു​ന്ന മ​ല​യാ​ളി യു​വ​തി വാ​ഹ​നാ​പ​ക​ട​ത്തി​ൽ മ​രി​ച്ചു. കോ​ഴി​ക്കോ​ട് ജി​ല്ല​യി​ൽ ക​ട​മേ​രി​യി​ലെ പു​തി​യോ​ട്ടി​ൽ മ​ഹേ​ഷി​ന്റെ ഭാ​ര്യ ര​ശ്മി​യാ​ണ് (33) മ​രി​ച്ച​ത്.

    മ​ക​ളെ സ്കൂ​ളി​ൽ വി​ട്ട് സ്കൂ​ട്ട​റി​ൽ തി​രി​ച്ചു​പോ​കു​ന്ന​തി​നി​ട​യി​ൽ ലോ​റി ഇ​ടി​ക്കു​ക​യാ​യി​രു​ന്നു. മ​ക്ക​ൾ: വി​ദ്യാ​ർ​ഥി​ക​ളാ​യ കി​ഷ​ൻ ദേ​വ്, ക​ല്യാ​ണി.

