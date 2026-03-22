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    Homechevron_rightNewschevron_rightObituarieschevron_rightAccidentchevron_rightവാദി ബനീ ഖാലിദിൽ...
    Accident
    Posted On
    date_range 22 March 2026 10:55 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 22 March 2026 10:55 PM IST

    വാദി ബനീ ഖാലിദിൽ അപകടത്തിൽപെട്ട് മലയാളി മരിച്ചു

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    വാദി ബനീ ഖാലിദിൽ അപകടത്തിൽപെട്ട് മലയാളി മരിച്ചു
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    മഹേഷ് കുമാർ

    മസ്കത്ത്: വാദി ബനീ ഖാലിദിൽ അപകടത്തിൽപെട്ട് പ്രവാസി മലയാളി മരിച്ചു. കൊല്ലം പെരിനാട് കണ്ടച്ചിറ കീർത്തന ഭവനിൽ വടക്കേക്കര ജനാർദനൻ പിള്ളയുടെയും വിജയലക്ഷ്മി അമ്മയുടെയും മകൻ മഹേഷ് കുമാർ (50) ആണ് മരിച്ചത്. കഴിഞ്ഞദിവസം വാദി ബനീ ഖാലിദ് വെള്ളച്ചാട്ടം സന്ദർശിക്കാൻ പോയതായിരുന്നു. മൃതദേഹം ഇബ്ര ഹോസ്പിറ്റലിൽ സൂക്ഷിച്ചിരിക്കുകയാണ്. വി. മായയാണ് മഹേഷ് കുമാറിന്റെ ഭാര്യ.

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    TAGS:Death Newskollam nativeOmanObituary
    News Summary - Malayali dies in accident in Wadi Bani Khalid
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