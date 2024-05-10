Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Posted Ondate_range 10 May 2024 5:34 AM GMT
Updated Ondate_range 10 May 2024 5:34 AM GMT
മസ്കത്ത്: മലപ്പുറം സ്വദേശി ഒമാനിൽ നിര്യാതനായി. താനാളൂർ കക്കോടി വീട്ടിൽ മുഹമ്മദ് ഷഫീഖ് (34) ആണ് അൽഖൂദിൽ മരിച്ചത്. പിതാവ്: മുഹമ്മദ് ബഷീർ. മാതാവ്: റുഖിയ. ഭാര്യ: ഫാത്തിമ ഫർസീന.
