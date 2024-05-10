Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Accident
    Posted On
    10 May 2024 5:34 AM GMT
    Updated On
    10 May 2024 5:34 AM GMT

    മ​ല​പ്പു​റം സ്വ​ദേ​ശി ഒ​മാ​നി​ൽ നി​ര്യാ​ത​നാ​യി

    മ​ല​പ്പു​റം സ്വ​ദേ​ശി ഒ​മാ​നി​ൽ നി​ര്യാ​ത​നാ​യി
    മു​ഹ​മ്മ​ദ് ഷ​ഫീ​ഖ്

    മ​സ്ക​ത്ത്: മ​ല​പ്പു​റം സ്വ​ദേ​ശി ഒ​മാ​നി​ൽ നി​ര്യാ​ത​നാ​യി. താ​നാ​ളൂ​ർ ക​ക്കോ​ടി വീ​ട്ടി​ൽ മു​ഹ​മ്മ​ദ് ഷ​ഫീ​ഖ് (34) ആ​ണ് അ​ൽ​ഖൂ​ദി​ൽ മ​രി​ച്ച​ത്. പി​താ​വ്: മു​ഹ​മ്മ​ദ് ബ​ഷീ​ർ. മാ​താ​വ്: റു​ഖി​യ. ഭാ​ര്യ: ഫാ​ത്തി​മ ഫ​ർ​സീ​ന.

    News Summary - Malappuram native brutalized in Oman
