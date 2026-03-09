Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightNewschevron_rightObituarieschevron_rightAccidentchevron_rightഅബ്ബാസിയയിൽ വാഹനം...
    Accident
    Posted On
    date_range 9 March 2026 11:09 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 9 March 2026 11:09 PM IST

    അബ്ബാസിയയിൽ വാഹനം ഇടിച്ച് ഇന്ത്യൻ വിദ്യാർഥി മരിച്ചു

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    അബ്ബാസിയയിൽ വാഹനം ഇടിച്ച് ഇന്ത്യൻ വിദ്യാർഥി മരിച്ചു
    cancel
    camera_alt

    ജോയൽ മേവിൻ മൈക്കിൾ

    കുവൈത്ത് സിറ്റി: അബ്ബാസിയയിൽ വാഹനം ഇടിച്ച് ഇന്ത്യൻ പ്രവാസി വിദ്യാർഥി മരിച്ചു. പ്ലസ് വൺ വിദ്യാർഥിയായ ജോയൽ മേവിൻ മൈക്കിൾ ആണ് മരിച്ചത്. തിങ്കളാഴ്ച വൈകീട്ടാണ് അപകടം. ജോയൽ മേവിൻ ട്യൂഷൻ കഴിഞ്ഞു മടങ്ങിവരുന്നതിനിടെയായിരുന്നു അപകടം. ചെന്നൈ സ്വദേശിയായ ജോയൽ വർഷങ്ങളായി കുവൈത്തിലാണ്. പൊലീസ് സ്ഥലത്തെത്തി നടപടികൾ സ്വീകരിച്ചു.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:Accident DeathIndian StudentObituary
    News Summary - Indian student dies after being hit by vehicle in Abbasiya
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X