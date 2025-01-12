Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightNewschevron_rightObituarieschevron_rightAccidentchevron_rightസൈക്കിൾ യാത്രികൻ...
    Accident
    Posted On
    date_range 12 Jan 2025 6:45 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 12 Jan 2025 6:54 PM IST

    സൈക്കിൾ യാത്രികൻ കാറിടിച്ചു മരിച്ചു

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    shashi 9879879
    cancel
    camera_alt

    ശശി

    അരൂർ: സൈക്കിൾ യാത്രികൻ കാറിടിച്ച് മരിച്ചു. കുമ്പളം വാഴത്ത് വീട്ടിൽ ശശി (63) ആണ് മരിച്ചത്. ദേശീയപാതയിൽ അരൂർ - കുമ്പളം പാലത്തിൽ ഞായറാഴ്ച രാവിലെയായിരുന്നു അപകടം.

    ഭാര്യ: അംബിക. മക്കൾ: ആദർശ്, അശ്വതി. മരുമകൻ: ജിബിൻ.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:Accident newsdeath news
    News Summary - Cyclist killed in road accident
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X