സൈക്കിൾ യാത്രികൻ കാറിടിച്ചു മരിച്ചു

Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
exit_to_app
exit_to_app
Posted Ondate_range 12 Jan 2025 6:45 PM IST
Updated Ondate_range 12 Jan 2025 6:54 PM IST
സൈക്കിൾ യാത്രികൻ കാറിടിച്ചു മരിച്ചുtext_fields
bookmark_border
News Summary - Cyclist killed in road accident
അരൂർ: സൈക്കിൾ യാത്രികൻ കാറിടിച്ച് മരിച്ചു. കുമ്പളം വാഴത്ത് വീട്ടിൽ ശശി (63) ആണ് മരിച്ചത്. ദേശീയപാതയിൽ അരൂർ - കുമ്പളം പാലത്തിൽ ഞായറാഴ്ച രാവിലെയായിരുന്നു അപകടം.
ഭാര്യ: അംബിക. മക്കൾ: ആദർശ്, അശ്വതി. മരുമകൻ: ജിബിൻ.
Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated
Subscribe to our Newsletter
By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.
Thank You!
Your subscription means a lot to us
Still haven't registered? Click here to Register
Next Story