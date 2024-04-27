Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Accident
    Accident
    Posted On
    date_range 27 April 2024 11:11 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 27 April 2024 11:11 AM GMT

    തായ്‌ലന്‍ഡില്‍ പാരാഗ്ലൈഡിങ്ങിനിടെ അപകടത്തിൽ പരിക്കേറ്റ ചീരഞ്ചിറ സ്‌കൂൾ പ്രധാനാധ്യാപിക മരിച്ചു

    Rani Mathew
    ചങ്ങനാശേരി: തായ്‌ലന്‍ഡില്‍ പാരാഗ്ലൈഡിങ്ങിനിടെ ഉണ്ടായ അപകടത്തിൽ പരിക്കേറ്റ് ചികിത്സയിലിരുന്ന പ്രധാനാധ്യാപിക മരിച്ചു. ചീരഞ്ചിറ ഗവ. യു.പി സ്‌കൂളിലെ പ്രധാനാധ്യാപിക റാണി മാത്യുവാണ് മരിച്ചത്.

    തായ്‌ലന്‍ഡില്‍ വെച്ച് അപകടത്തില്‍ പരിക്കേറ്റ് ദിവസങ്ങളായി ചികിത്സയിലായിരുന്നു. മൃതദേഹം തിങ്കളാഴ്ച കഴിഞ്ഞായിരിക്കും നാട്ടിലെത്തിക്കുക.

    TAGS:paragliding accidentRani Mathew
    News Summary - Chiranchira school headmistress dies after being injured in a paragliding accident in Thailand
