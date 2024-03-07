Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightNewschevron_rightObituarieschevron_rightAccidentchevron_rightകടലിൽ കാണാതായ...
    Accident
    Posted On
    date_range 7 March 2024 3:51 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 7 March 2024 3:51 AM GMT

    കടലിൽ കാണാതായ 14കാര​െൻറ മൃതദേഹം കണ്ടെത്തി

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    drowned to death
    cancel

    കോഴിക്കോട്: എലത്തൂർ ചെട്ടികുളത്ത് കടലിൽ കാണാതായ കുട്ടിയുടെ മൃതദേഹം കണ്ടെത്തി. ചെട്ടികുളം സ്വദേശി ശ്രീദേവ് (14) ആണ് മരിച്ചത്. ഇന്നലെ വൈകീട്ടാണ് ശ്രീദേവ് കടലില്‍ പെട്ടുപോയത്.

    ഏറെ വൈകിയിട്ടും കുട്ടിയെ കണ്ടെത്താനായിരുന്നില്ല. ഇതെത്തുടര്‍ന്ന് കോസ്റ്റല്‍ പൊലീസ് നടത്തിയ തെരച്ചിലിനിടെ ഇന്ന് രാവിലെയാണ് മൃതദേഹം കണ്ടെത്തിയത്.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:missingdrowned
    News Summary - Body of 14-year-old missing in sea found
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X