Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightNewschevron_rightObituarieschevron_rightAccidentchevron_rightബം​ഗ്ലാ​ദേ​ശ്...
    Accident
    Posted On
    date_range 9 May 2024 6:56 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 9 May 2024 6:56 AM GMT

    ബം​ഗ്ലാ​ദേ​ശ് സ്വ​ദേ​ശി സു​വൈ​ഖി​ല്‍ നി​ര്യാ​ത​നാ​യി

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    ബം​ഗ്ലാ​ദേ​ശ് സ്വ​ദേ​ശി സു​വൈ​ഖി​ല്‍ നി​ര്യാ​ത​നാ​യി
    cancel
    camera_alt

    അ​ബ്ദു​ല്‍ മു​ഊ​മി​ന് പ​ട്ടോ​രി

    മ​ത്ര: ബം​ഗ്ലാ​ദേ​ശ് സ്വ​ദേ​ശി ഹൃ​ദ​യാ​ഘാ​ത​ത്തെ തു​ട​ര്‍ന്ന് സു​വൈ​ഖി​ല്‍ നി​ര്യാ​ത​നാ​യി. ബം​ഗ്ലാ​ദേ​ശ് ഫെ​നി സ്വ​ദേ​ശി അ​ബ്ദു​ല്‍ മു​ഊ​മി​ന് പ​ട്ടോ​രി (45)ആ​ണ് മ​രി​ച്ച​ത്.

    ​നേ​ര​ത്തേ മ​ത്ര സൂ​ഖി​ലു​ള്ള റെ​ഡി​മെ​യ്ഡ്​ മൊ​ത്ത വി​ത​ര​ണ സ്ഥാ​പ​ന​ത്തി​ല്‍ ജോ​ലി ചെ​യ്തി​രു​ന്നു.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:obitnews
    News Summary - Bangladesh native died in suwaikh
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X