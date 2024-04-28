Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Kerala
    Posted On
    28 April 2024 10:04 AM GMT
    Updated On
    28 April 2024 10:19 AM GMT

    സൂര്യാതപമേറ്റ് പാലക്കാട് എലപ്പുള്ളിയിൽ വയോധിക മരിച്ചു

    സൂര്യാതപമേറ്റ് പാലക്കാട് എലപ്പുള്ളിയിൽ വയോധിക മരിച്ചു
    പാലക്കാട്: സൂര്യാതപമേറ്റ് പാലക്കാട് എലപ്പുള്ളിയിൽ വയോധിക മരിച്ചു. എലപ്പുള്ളി സ്വദേശി ലക്ഷ്മിയാണ് ഇന്നലെ മരിച്ചത്. 90 വയസായിരുന്നു പ്രായം. വീടിന് സമീപത്തുള്ള കനാലിലാണ് ലക്ഷ്മിയെ മരിച്ച നിലയിൽ കണ്ടെത്തിയത്.

    ആദ്യം മരണ കാരണം വ്യക്തമായിരുന്നില്ല. തുടർന്ന് മൃതദേഹം പോസ്റ്റ്മോർട്ടം പരിശോധനക്ക് വിധേയമാക്കിയതിലാണ് മരണ കാരണം സൂര്യാതപമേറ്റതാണെന്ന് മനസിലായത്. മൃതദേഹം നടപടിക്രമങ്ങൾക്ക് ശേഷം ബന്ധുക്കൾക്ക് വിട്ടുകൊടുത്തു.

    TAGS:sunstroke in Elappulli
    News Summary - An elderly woman died of sunstroke in Elappulli, Palakkad
