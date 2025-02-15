Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
    Accident
    Posted On
    date_range 15 Feb 2025 11:11 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 15 Feb 2025 11:11 PM IST

    തിരുവനന്തപുരം പോത്തൻകോട് ബൈക്കുകൾ കൂട്ടിയിടിച്ച് ദമ്പതികൾ മരിച്ചു

    dileep neethu 897
    ദിലീപ്, നീതു 

    തിരുവനന്തപുരം: പോത്തൻകോട് ഞാണ്ടൂർകോണത്ത് ബൈക്കുകൾ തമ്മിൽ കൂട്ടിയിടിച്ച് ദമ്പതികൾ മരിച്ചു. രണ്ട് പേർക്ക് സാരമായി പരിക്കേറ്റു. അരുവിക്കര സ്വദേശികളായ ദിലീപ് (40), ഭാര്യ നീതു (30) എന്നിവരാണ് മരിച്ചത്.

    അപകടത്തിൽ പരിക്കേറ്റ പോത്തൻകോട് പ്ലാമൂട് സ്വദേശി സച്ചു (22), കാട്ടായിക്കോണം സ്വദേശി അമ്പോറ്റി (22) എന്നിവർ ഗുരുതരാവസ്ഥയിൽ ചികിത്സയിലാണ്.

    TAGS:accident deathbike accident
    News Summary - accident death in thiruvananthapuram
