ബൈക്ക് മതിലിലിടിച്ച് യുവാവ് മരിച്ചു

Posted Ondate_range 16 Jun 2024 1:13 PM GMT
Updated Ondate_range 16 Jun 2024 1:35 PM GMT
ബൈക്ക് മതിലിലിടിച്ച് യുവാവ് മരിച്ചുtext_fields
News Summary - accident death eramallur
എരമല്ലൂർ: ബൈക്ക് മതിലിൽ ഇടിച്ചുണ്ടായ അപകടത്തിൽ യുവാവ് മരിച്ചു. ആലപ്പുഴ എഴുപുന്ന തെക്ക് പുന്നക്കൽ ജിജോ റോബർട്ട് (23) ആണ് മരിച്ചത്. തുറവൂർ - കുമ്പളങ്ങി റോഡിൽ എഴുപുന്ന എസ്.എൻ.ഡി.പി ബസ് സ്റ്റോപ്പിന് വടക്കുഭാഗത്തായിരുന്നു അപകടം.
കോഴിക്കോട് നിന്ന് ജോലി കഴിഞ്ഞ് വീട്ടിലെത്തി ബൈക്കിൽ പുറത്തേക്ക് പോയ സമയത്തായിരുന്നുഅപകടം. ജോൺസൺ - റീന ദമ്പതികളുടെ മകനാണ്. സഹോദരൻ ജോജി.
