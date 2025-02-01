Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Accident
    Posted On
    1 Feb 2025 1:24 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 1 Feb 2025 1:24 PM IST

    ബൈ​ക്കും കാ​റും കൂ​ട്ടി​യി​ടിച്ച് ഒ​രാ​ൾ മ​രി​ച്ചു

    ബൈ​ക്കും കാ​റും കൂ​ട്ടി​യി​ടിച്ച് ഒ​രാ​ൾ മ​രി​ച്ചു
    മ​നാ​മ: ശൈ​ഖ് ഈ​സ ബി​ൻ സ​ൽ​മാ​ൻ ഹൈ​വേ​യി​ൽ കാ​റും ബൈ​ക്കും കൂ​ട്ടി​യി​ടി​ച്ച് ഏ​ഷ്യ​ൻ പൗ​ര​ൻ മ​രി​ച്ചു. മ​നാ​മ​യി​ലേ​ക്കു​ള്ള വ​ഴി​യി​ൽ ഈ​സ ബി​ൻ സ​ൽ​മാ​ൻ ഹൈ​വേ​യി​ൽ ഹ​മ​ല​ക്ക് സ​മീ​പ​മാ​ണ് അ​പ​ക​ടം ന​ട​ന്ന​തെ​ന്നും തു​ട​ർ​ന​ട​പ​ടി​ക​ൾ സ്വീ​ക​രി​ച്ചു വ​രി​ക​യാ​ണെ​ന്നും ആ​ഭ്യ​ന്ത​ര മ​ന്ത്രാ​ല​യം അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു.

    Accident Death Bahrain News
