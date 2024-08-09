Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
    Accident
    Posted On
    date_range 9 Aug 2024 3:40 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 9 Aug 2024 3:40 AM GMT

    ബൈ​ക്ക​പ​ക​ട​ത്തി​ൽ പ​രി​ക്കേ​റ്റ മ​ല​യാ​ളി മ​രി​ച്ചു

    ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു​വി​ൽ ബൈ​ക്ക​പ​ക​ട​ത്തി​ൽ പ​രി​ക്കേ​റ്റ് ആ​ശു​പ​ത്രി​യി​ൽ ചി​കി​ത്സ​യി​ലാ​യി​രു​ന്ന മ​ല​യാ​ളി യു​വാ​വ് മ​രി​ച്ചു. ആ​ല​പ്പു​ഴ മാ​വേ​ലി​ക്ക​ര ചെ​റു​കോ​ൽ മു​ണ്ടു​വേ​ലി​ൽ സാം ​ഇ​ടി​ക്കു​ള​യു​ടെ മ​ക​ൻ അ​നീ​ഷ് എം. ​ഇ​ടി​ക്കു​ള​യാ​ണ് (33) മ​രി​ച്ച​ത്. ക​ഴി​ഞ്ഞ വെ​ള്ളി​യാ​ഴ്ച കൊ​ത്ത​ന്നൂ​രി​ൽ​നി​ന്ന് ബൈ​ക്ക് നി​യ​ന്ത്ര​ണം​വി​ട്ട് ഡി​വൈ​ഡ​റി​ലി​ടി​ച്ചാ​യി​രു​ന്നു അ​പ​ക​ടം. ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു​വി​ൽ ബി​സി​ന​സ് ന​ട​ത്തി​വ​രു​ക​യാ​യി​രു​ന്നു അ​നീ​ഷ്. കൊ​ത്ത​ന്നൂ​രി​ലാ​യി​രു​ന്നു താ​മ​സം. മാ​താ​വ്: പ​രേ​ത​യാ​യ അ​മ്മി​ണി ഇ​ടി​ക്കു​ള. ഭാ​ര്യ: സാ​ൻ​സി സാ​മു​വേ​ൽ.

    TAGS:Accident DeathBengaluru News
