Madhyamam
    Accident
    Posted On
    8 Jan 2025 9:50 AM IST
    Updated On
    8 Jan 2025 9:50 AM IST

    ലോ​റി​യി​ടി​ച്ച് ബൈ​ക്ക് യാ​ത്രി​ക​ൻ മ​രി​ച്ചു

    ലോ​റി​യി​ടി​ച്ച് ബൈ​ക്ക് യാ​ത്രി​ക​ൻ മ​രി​ച്ചു
    ഔ​സാ​ഫ്

    മം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: ടി​പ്ല​പ​ദാ​വി​ൽ ചൊ​വ്വാ​ഴ്ച ബൈ​ക്കും ലോ​റി​യും കൂ​ട്ടി​യി​ടി​ച്ചു​ണ്ടാ​യ അ​പ​ക​ട​ത്തി​ൽ ബൈ​ക്ക് യാ​ത്രി​ക​ൻ മ​രി​ച്ചു. ദേ​ർ​ള​ക്കാ​ട്ടെ​യി​ലെ കെ. ​ഔ​സാ​ഫാ​ണ് (25) മ​രി​ച്ച​ത്.

