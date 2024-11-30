Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Accident
    Posted On
    date_range 30 Nov 2024 3:19 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 30 Nov 2024 3:19 AM GMT

    ട്രെയിനിൽ നിന്ന് ഇറങ്ങുന്നതിനിടെ വീണ് യുവാവിന് ദാരുണാന്ത്യം

    ashok kumar
    അശോക് കുമാർ

    കൊല്ലം: ട്രെയിനിൽ നിന്ന് ചാടി ഇറങ്ങുന്നതിനിടെയുണ്ടായ അപകടത്തിൽ ഇതര സംസ്ഥാനക്കാരനായ യുവാവിന് ദാരുണാന്ത്യം. രാജസ്ഥാൻ സ്വദേശിയായ അശോക് കുമാർ (31) ആണ് അപകടത്തിൽ മരിച്ചത്.

    ഇന്ന് പുലർച്ചെ വരാവൽ - തിരുവനന്തപുരം എക്സ്പ്രസ്സ് ട്രെയിനിൻ നിന്നിറങ്ങുമ്പോൾ പാളത്തിലേക്ക് വീഴുകയായിരുന്നു. കുണ്ടറയിൽ കേരളവിഷൻ കേബിൾ ഡിസ്ട്രിബ്യൂഷൻ ജീവനക്കാരാനായിരുന്നു അശോക് കുമാർ. മൃതദേഹം പാരിപ്പള്ളി മെഡിക്കൽ കോളജിൽ സൂക്ഷിച്ചിരിക്കുകയാണ്.

