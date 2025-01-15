ബൈക്ക് അപകടത്തിൽ പരിക്കേറ്റ് ചികിത്സയിലായിരുന്ന യുവാവ് മരണപ്പെട്ടു

Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
15 Jan 2025 7:19 AM IST
15 Jan 2025 7:19 AM IST
ബൈക്ക് അപകടത്തിൽ പരിക്കേറ്റ് ചികിത്സയിലായിരുന്ന യുവാവ് മരണപ്പെട്ടുtext_fields
News Summary - A young man died after being treated in a bike accident
പയ്യോളി: ബൈക്ക് അപകടത്തിൽ പരിക്കേറ്റ് കണ്ണൂർ സ്വകാര്യആശുപത്രിയിൽ ചികിത്സയിലായിരുന്ന യുവാവ് മരണപ്പെട്ടു. കോട്ടക്കൽ വടക്കേ പാറയരുവിൽ പരേതനായ അബ്ദുള്ളയുടെ മകൻ വി.പി മുഹമ്മദ് റാഷിദ് (29) ആണ് മരണപ്പെട്ടത്.
ജനുവരി 9 ന് വെള്ളികുളങ്ങര വെച്ച് ബൈക്ക് ഇലക്ട്രിക് പോസ്റ്റിലിടിച്ചാണ് അപകടമുണ്ടായത്.മാതാവ്: ആയിഷ തെക്കേ മാങ്ങിൽ.ഭാര്യ: സുനൈന.മകൾ : ഫാത്തിമ ഹിസ്ഹ റാഷിദ്.സഹോദരന്മാർ: മുഹമ്മദ് റാഫി,അർഷിന,അസ്ന.
