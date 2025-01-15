Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Posted On
    15 Jan 2025 7:19 AM IST
    Updated On
    15 Jan 2025 7:19 AM IST

    ബൈക്ക് അപകടത്തിൽ പരിക്കേറ്റ് ചികിത്സയിലായിരുന്ന യുവാവ് മരണപ്പെട്ടു

    muhammad rashid
    മുഹമ്മദ്‌ റാഷിദ്‌

    പയ്യോളി: ബൈക്ക് അപകടത്തിൽ പരിക്കേറ്റ് കണ്ണൂർ സ്വകാര്യആശുപത്രിയിൽ ചികിത്സയിലായിരുന്ന യുവാവ് മരണപ്പെട്ടു. കോട്ടക്കൽ വടക്കേ പാറയരുവിൽ പരേതനായ അബ്ദുള്ളയുടെ മകൻ വി.പി മുഹമ്മദ്‌ റാഷിദ്‌ (29) ആണ് മരണപ്പെട്ടത്.

    ജനുവരി 9 ന് വെള്ളികുളങ്ങര വെച്ച് ബൈക്ക് ഇലക്ട്രിക് പോസ്റ്റിലിടിച്ചാണ് അപകടമുണ്ടായത്.മാതാവ്: ആയിഷ തെക്കേ മാങ്ങിൽ.ഭാര്യ: സുനൈന.മകൾ : ഫാത്തിമ ഹിസ്ഹ റാഷിദ്.സഹോദരന്മാർ: മുഹമ്മദ്‌ റാഫി,അർഷിന,അസ്ന.

