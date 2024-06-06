പാലക്കാട് സ്വദേശിനി ബഹ്റൈനിൽ നിര്യാതയായി

Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Posted Ondate_range 6 Jun 2024 6:38 AM GMT
Updated Ondate_range 6 Jun 2024 6:38 AM GMT
പാലക്കാട് സ്വദേശിനി ബഹ്റൈനിൽ നിര്യാതയായിtext_fields
News Summary - A native of Palakkad passed away in Bahrain
മനാമ: പാലക്കാട് ചെർപ്പുളശ്ശേരി സ്വദേശിനി ബഹ്റൈനിൽ നിര്യാതയായി. ചെർപ്പുളശ്ശേരി കണ്ടനാത്ത് രാധാകൃഷ്ണന്റെ ഭാര്യ ഇന്ദിര നീലത്ത്കളം (63) ആണ് നിര്യാതയായത്. സൽമാനിയ ആശുപത്രിയിലായിരുന്നു അന്ത്യം. സംസ്കാരം ബഹ്റൈനിൽ നടന്നു. മക്കൾ: അജിത് നീലത്ത്കളം, അശ്വതി നീലത്ത് കളം. മരുമക്കൾ: ഹരീഷ് പരമേശ്വരൻ, ദീപ പി.എം.
