Madhyamam
    Accident
    Posted On
    6 Jun 2024 6:38 AM GMT
    Updated On
    6 Jun 2024 6:38 AM GMT

    പാലക്കാട് സ്വദേശിനി ബഹ്റൈനിൽ നിര്യാതയായി

    ഇന്ദിര


    മനാമ: പാലക്കാട് ചെർപ്പുളശ്ശേരി സ്വദേശിനി ബഹ്റൈനിൽ നിര്യാതയായി. ചെർപ്പുളശ്ശേരി കണ്ടനാത്ത് രാധാകൃഷ്ണന്റെ ഭാര്യ ഇന്ദിര നീലത്ത്കളം (63) ആണ് നിര്യാതയായത്. സൽമാനിയ ആശുപത്രിയിലായിരുന്നു അന്ത്യം. സംസ്കാരം ബഹ്റൈനിൽ നടന്നു. മക്കൾ: അജിത് നീലത്ത്കളം, അശ്വതി നീലത്ത് കളം. മരുമക്കൾ: ഹരീഷ് പരമേശ്വരൻ, ദീപ പി.എം.

    Girl in a jacket

    TAGS:BahrainObituary News
    News Summary - A native of Palakkad passed away in Bahrain
