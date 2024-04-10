മദ്യപിച്ചുണ്ടായ തർക്കത്തിനിടെ മർദനമേറ്റ 39കാരന് ദാരുണാന്ത്യം

Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
10 April 2024
10 April 2024
മദ്യപിച്ചുണ്ടായ തർക്കത്തിനിടെ മർദനമേറ്റ 39കാരന് ദാരുണാന്ത്യംtext_fields
News Summary - A 39-year-old man who was beaten up during a drunken dispute met a tragic end
പാലക്കാട്: മദ്യപിച്ചുണ്ടായ തർക്കത്തിനിടെ 39 കാരൻ മർദനമേറ്റു മരിച്ചു. കടമ്പിടി പാഴിയോട്ടിൽ രതീഷ് (39) ആണ് മരിച്ചത്. പാലക്കാട് ചിറ്റിലഞ്ചേരിയിലാണ് സംഭവം നടന്നത്.
പാഴിയോട് നൂൽനൂൽപ്പ് കേന്ദ്രത്തിനു മുന്നിൽ ബുധനാഴ്ച വൈകീട്ട് നാലോടെയാണ് മർദനം നടന്നത്. ഇതുമായി ബന്ധപ്പെട്ട് മരിച്ച യുവാവിന്റെ അയൽവാസിയായ നൗഫലിനെ (32) ആലത്തൂർ പൊലീസ് കസ്റ്റഡിയിലെടുത്തു.
