Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
exit_to_app
exit_to_app
Posted Ondate_range 7 Nov 2023 3:12 PM GMT
Updated Ondate_range 7 Nov 2023 3:12 PM GMT
13കാരി അപാർട്ട്മെൻറിെൻറ എട്ടാം നിലയിൽ നിന്ന് വീണ് മരിച്ചുtext_fields
bookmark_border
News Summary - 13-year-old girl Falls to Death from 8th Floor in Manipal
മംഗളൂരു: മണിപ്പാൽ പൊലീസ് സ്റ്റേഷൻ പരിധിയിൽ സരളെ ബെട്ടുവിലെ അപാർട്മെൻറിെൻറ എട്ടാം നിലയിൽ നിന്ന് തെന്നിവീണ് 13 കാരി മരിച്ചു. കെ.ക്രിതികയുടെ മകൾ പ്രജ്നയാണ് അപകടത്തിൽ പെട്ടത്. ഉടൻ മണിപ്പാൽ ആശുപത്രിയിൽ പ്രവേശിപ്പിച്ചെങ്കിലും മരണത്തിന് കീഴടങ്ങുകയായിരുന്നു.
Next Story