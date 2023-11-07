Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Accident
    Posted On
    date_range 7 Nov 2023 3:12 PM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 7 Nov 2023 3:12 PM GMT

    13കാരി അപാർട്ട്മെൻറി​െൻറ എട്ടാം നിലയിൽ നിന്ന് വീണ് മരിച്ചു

    prajna
    പ്രജ്ന

    മംഗളൂരു: മണിപ്പാൽ പൊലീസ് സ്റ്റേഷൻ പരിധിയിൽ സരളെ ബെട്ടുവിലെ അപാർട്മെൻറി​െൻറ എട്ടാം നിലയിൽ നിന്ന് തെന്നിവീണ് 13 കാരി മരിച്ചു. കെ.ക്രിതികയുടെ മകൾ പ്രജ്നയാണ് അപകടത്തിൽ പെട്ടത്. ഉടൻ മണിപ്പാൽ ആശുപത്രിയിൽ പ്രവേശിപ്പിച്ചെങ്കിലും മരണത്തിന് കീഴടങ്ങുകയായിരുന്നു.

