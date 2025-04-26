Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    അബ്ദുറസാഖ് നിര്യാതനായി
    Obituaries
    Posted On
    date_range 26 April 2025 5:26 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 26 April 2025 5:26 PM IST

    അബ്ദുറസാഖ് നിര്യാതനായി

    അബ്ദുറസാഖ് നിര്യാതനായി
    തിരൂരങ്ങാടി: കുണ്ടൂര് നമ്പിടിപ്പറമ്പത്ത് അബ്ദു റസാഖ് (53) നിര്യാതനായി. ഭാര്യ: നഫീസ. മക്കൾ: സാറത്ത് (മാധ്യമം ഓൺലൈൻ സബ് എഡിറ്റർ), അഫ്നത്ത്, നഹീമ. മയ്യിത്ത് നമസ്കാരം വൈകീട്ട് 5.30ന്.

    TAGS:Obituary News
    News Summary - Abdul Razak passed away
