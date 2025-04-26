അബ്ദുറസാഖ് നിര്യാതനായി

Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Posted Ondate_range 26 April 2025 5:26 PM IST
Updated Ondate_range 26 April 2025 5:26 PM IST
അബ്ദുറസാഖ് നിര്യാതനായിtext_fields
News Summary - Abdul Razak passed away
തിരൂരങ്ങാടി: കുണ്ടൂര് നമ്പിടിപ്പറമ്പത്ത് അബ്ദു റസാഖ് (53) നിര്യാതനായി. ഭാര്യ: നഫീസ. മക്കൾ: സാറത്ത് (മാധ്യമം ഓൺലൈൻ സബ് എഡിറ്റർ), അഫ്നത്ത്, നഹീമ. മയ്യിത്ത് നമസ്കാരം വൈകീട്ട് 5.30ന്.
