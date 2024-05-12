Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
    Obituaries
    date_range 12 May 2024 10:19 AM GMT
    date_range 12 May 2024 10:19 AM GMT

    പാലക്കാട്ട് പനി ബാധിച്ച് മൂന്ന് വയസുകാരി മരിച്ചു

    പാലക്കാട്ട് പനി ബാധിച്ച് മൂന്ന് വയസുകാരി മരിച്ചു
    പാലക്കാട്: മണ്ണാർക്കാട് കോട്ടോപ്പാടത്ത് പനി ബാധിച്ച് മൂന്ന് വയസുകാരി മരിച്ചു. അമ്പലപ്പാറ പട്ടികജാതി കോളനിയിലെ കുമാരന്‍റെ മകൾ ചിന്നു (മൂന്ന്) ആണ് മരിച്ചത്.

    പനിബാധിച്ച കുട്ടി ഇന്ന് രാവിലെ 10:45 ഓടെ കുട്ടി വീട്ടിൽ കുഴഞ്ഞു വീഴുകയായിരുന്നു. ഉടൻ മണ്ണാർക്കാട് താലൂക്ക് ആശുപത്രിയിൽ എത്തിച്ചെങ്കിലും ജീവൻ രക്ഷിക്കാനായില്ല. മൃതദേഹം മണ്ണാർക്കാട് താലൂക്ക് ആശുപത്രി മോർച്ചറിയിൽ സൂക്ഷിച്ചിരിക്കുകയാണ്.

    News Summary - A three-year-old girl died of Palakkad fever
