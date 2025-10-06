Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
    Obituaries
    Posted On
    date_range 6 Oct 2025 11:49 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 6 Oct 2025 11:49 PM IST

    അവധി കഴിഞ്ഞ് ഒരാഴ്ച്ച മുമ്പ് തിരിച്ചെത്തിയ പെരിന്തൽമണ്ണ സ്വദേശി ജിദ്ദയിൽ നിര്യാതനായി

    അവധി കഴിഞ്ഞ് ഒരാഴ്ച്ച മുമ്പ് തിരിച്ചെത്തിയ പെരിന്തൽമണ്ണ സ്വദേശി ജിദ്ദയിൽ നിര്യാതനായി
    മൻസൂർ

    Listen to this Article

    ജിദ്ദ: അവധിക്ക് നാട്ടിൽ പോയി ഒരാഴ്ച്ച മുമ്പ് തിരിച്ചെത്തിയ മലപ്പുറം പെരിന്തൽമണ്ണ സ്വദേശിയായ യുവാവ് ജിദ്ദയിൽ നിര്യാതനായി. ഏലംകുളം കുന്നക്കാവ് സ്വദേശി മാണിക്യംതൊടി മൻസൂർ (29) ആണ് താമസ സ്ഥലത്ത് വെച്ച് മരിച്ചത്. ജിദ്ദ ഹയ്യ് അൽ നസീമിൽ ഹൗസ് ഡ്രൈവർ ആയി ജോലി ചെയ്തു വരികയായിരുന്നു. ന്യൂമോണിയ ബാധിച്ച് ചികിത്സയിലായിരുന്നു. മൃതദേഹം മഹ്ജർ ഫോറൻസിക് സെന്ററിലേക്ക് മാറ്റിയിരിക്കുകയാണ്.നിയമ സഹായങ്ങൾക്കും മറ്റും കെ.എം.സി.സി വെൽഫയർ വിങ് പ്രവർത്തകർ രംഗത്തുണ്ട്.

    News Summary - A Perinthalmanna native who returned from vacation a week ago has died in Jeddah.
