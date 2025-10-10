Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
    Obituaries
    Posted On
    date_range 10 Oct 2025 10:47 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 10 Oct 2025 10:47 PM IST

    തൃക്കാക്കര സ്വദേശിനി അബൂദബിയിൽ നിര്യാതയായി

    susan varghese
    സൂസൻ വർഗീസ്

    അബൂദബി: എറണാകുളം തൃക്കാക്കര നോയേൽ ഹെറിറ്റേജ് (ചെമ്പകത്താനിൽ) സി.പി വർഗീസിന്‍റെ ഭാര്യ സൂസൻ വർഗീസ് (77) അബൂദബിയിൽ നിര്യാതയായി.

    മക്കൾ: ഷേർലി, ജെറി. മരുമക്കൾ: അനിൽ, സിൽവിയ. അബൂദബി കെ.എം.സി.സി ലീഗൽ വിങ്ങിന്‍റെ നേതൃത്വത്തിൽ നടപടിക്രമങ്ങൾ പൂർത്തിയാക്കി മൃതദേഹം നാട്ടിൽ കൊണ്ടുപോകും. സംസ്കാര ശുശ്രൂഷ ബുധനാഴ്ച രാവിലെ എറണാകുളത്തെ വീട്ടിൽ നടക്കും.

    TAGS:Abu DhabiErnakulamObituary
    News Summary - A native of Thrikkakara passed away in Abu Dhabi.
