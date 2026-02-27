ഗുദൈബിയയിൽ വാഹനാപകടം; 52 വയസ്സുകാരി മരിച്ചു

Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
exit_to_app
exit_to_app
Posted Ondate_range 27 Feb 2026 10:51 AM IST
Updated Ondate_range 27 Feb 2026 10:51 AM IST
ഗുദൈബിയയിൽ വാഹനാപകടം; 52 വയസ്സുകാരി മരിച്ചുtext_fields
bookmark_border
News Summary - A 52-year-old woman died in a car accident in Gudaibiya
മനാമ: ഗുദൈബിയയിൽ വാഹനങ്ങൾ കൂട്ടിയിടിച്ചുണ്ടായ അപകടത്തിൽ 52 വയസ്സുള്ള സ്ത്രീ മരിച്ചു. അപകടത്തെക്കുറിച്ച് വിവരം ലഭിച്ച ഉടൻ തന്നെ ബന്ധപ്പെട്ട സുരക്ഷാ ഉദ്യോഗസ്ഥർ സ്ഥലത്തെത്തി ആവശ്യമായ നടപടികൾ സ്വീകരിച്ചു. അപകടകാരണം വ്യക്തമല്ലെങ്കിലും, പോലീസ് അന്വേഷണം ആരംഭിച്ചിട്ടുണ്ട്. മരിച്ച സ്ത്രീയുടെ പേരോ മറ്റ് വിവരങ്ങളോ മന്ത്രാലയം വെളിപ്പെടുത്തിയിട്ടില്ല.
അപകടസ്ഥലത്തെ നടപടികൾ പൂർത്തിയാക്കി ഗതാഗതം പുനഃസ്ഥാപിച്ചതായും അധികൃതർ അറിയിച്ചു.
Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated
Subscribe to our Newsletter
By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.
Thank You!
Your subscription means a lot to us
Still haven't registered? Click here to Register
Next Story