യു.കെയിൽ മരിച്ച എറണാകുളം സ്വദേശിയുടെ മൃതദേഹം ഖബറടക്കി

1 May 2025 3:55 PM IST
1 May 2025 3:55 PM IST
യു.കെയിൽ മരിച്ച എറണാകുളം സ്വദേശിയുടെ മൃതദേഹം ഖബറടക്കിtext_fields
കുന്നുകര: യു.കെയിൽ മരിച്ച കുന്നുകര വയൽകര പാലക്കൽ വീട്ടിൽ അലിയുടെ മകൻ പി.എ. ഇബ്രാഹിമിന്റെ (55) മൃതദേഹം നാട്ടിലെത്തിച്ച് ഖബറടക്കം നടത്തി. ഭാര്യ: വയൽകര പത്തുപറയിൽ കുടുംബാംഗം ജാസ്മിൻ. മക്കൾ: അയിഷ, അമീന (യു.കെ), ആസിയ(നഴ്സിങ് വിദ്യാർഥിനി). മരുമക്കൾ: അനസ്, മുസമ്മിൽ (യു.കെ).
