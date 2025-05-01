Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightNewschevron_rightObituarieschevron_rightDistrictschevron_rightErnakulamchevron_rightയു.കെയിൽ മരിച്ച...
    Ernakulam
    Posted On
    date_range 1 May 2025 3:55 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 1 May 2025 3:55 PM IST

    യു.കെയിൽ മരിച്ച എറണാകുളം സ്വദേശിയുടെ മൃതദേഹം ഖബറടക്കി

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    യു.കെയിൽ മരിച്ച എറണാകുളം സ്വദേശിയുടെ മൃതദേഹം ഖബറടക്കി
    cancel

    കുന്നുകര: യു.കെയിൽ മരിച്ച കുന്നുകര വയൽകര പാലക്കൽ വീട്ടിൽ അലിയുടെ മകൻ പി.എ. ഇബ്രാഹിമിന്‍റെ (55) മൃതദേഹം നാട്ടിലെത്തിച്ച് ഖബറടക്കം നടത്തി. ഭാര്യ: വയൽകര പത്തുപറയിൽ കുടുംബാംഗം ജാസ്മിൻ. മക്കൾ: അയിഷ, അമീന (യു.കെ), ആസിയ(നഴ്സിങ് വിദ്യാർഥിനി). മരുമക്കൾ: അനസ്, മുസമ്മിൽ (യു.കെ).

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:Obituary
    News Summary - Obituary news
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X