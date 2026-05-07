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    Homechevron_rightNewschevron_rightObituarieschevron_rightDistrictschevron_rightErnakulamchevron_right15 വർഷമായി...
    Ernakulam
    Posted On
    date_range 7 May 2026 9:39 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 7 May 2026 9:39 PM IST

    15 വർഷമായി ബൈക്കപകടത്തിൽ പരുക്കേറ്റ് ചികിത്സയിലായിരുന്ന യുവാവ് മരിച്ചു

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    15 വർഷമായി ബൈക്കപകടത്തിൽ പരുക്കേറ്റ് ചികിത്സയിലായിരുന്ന യുവാവ് മരിച്ചു
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    അങ്കമാലി: ബൈക്കപകടത്തിൽ പരുക്കേറ്റ് 15 വർഷമായി ചികിത്സയിലായിരുന്ന അങ്കമാലി കിടങ്ങൂർ കൂരൻ കല്ലുക്കാരൻ വീട്ടിൽ പോളിൻ്റെ മകൻ ലോയൽ (42) മരിച്ചു. 2011 നവംബറിൽ അങ്കമാലി എസ്.എൻ.ഡി.പി കവലയിലായിരുന്നു അപകടം. അവാഹിതനാണ്. അമ്മ: ലൂവിസ. സഹോദരങ്ങൾ : ജോസ് പോൾ, ജോയൽ പോൾ, നോയൽ പോൾ. സംസ്ക്കാരം വെള്ളിയാഴ്ച രാവിലെ 9.30ന് കിടങ്ങൂർ ഉണ്ണി മിശിഹ പള്ളി സെമിത്തേരിയിൽ.

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    TAGS:Angamalyaccidnet deathObituary
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