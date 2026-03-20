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    Homechevron_rightNewschevron_rightObituarieschevron_rightDistrictschevron_rightErnakulamchevron_rightകെ.എം. അബ്ദുൽ റസ്സാഖ്...
    Ernakulam
    Posted On
    date_range 20 March 2026 11:18 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 20 March 2026 11:18 PM IST

    കെ.എം. അബ്ദുൽ റസ്സാഖ് നിര്യാതനായി

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    KM Abdul Razzaq passed away
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    പറവൂർ: കിഴക്കേവീട്ടിൽ പരേതനായ മൂസാ മൗലവി യുടെ മകൻ കെ.എം. അബ്ദുൽ റസ്സാക് (64) നിര്യാതനായി. കബറടക്കം ശനിയാഴ്ച രാവിലെ 11 ന് വാണിയക്കാട് ജുമാ മസ്ജിദ് കബർസ്ഥാനിൽ.

    ഭാര്യ: വാണിയക്കാട് കളരി പറമ്പിൽ മൊയ്‌ദീൻ റംല. സഹോദരങ്ങൾ: പരേതനായ കെ എം അബ്ദുൽ ഹക്കീം, അബ്ദുൽ റഊഫ്, അബ്ദുസ്സമദ്, അബ്ദുൽ ലത്തിഫ്, അബ്ദുൽ വഹാബ്, കദീജ, ഫാത്തിമ.

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    TAGS:Deathnews
    News Summary - K.M. Abdul Razzaq passed away
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