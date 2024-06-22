Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Ernakulam
    ബെന്നി ബെഹനാൻ എം.പിയുടെ ഭാര്യാമാതാവ് ഏലമ്മ മത്തായി അന്തരിച്ചു

    ബെന്നി ബെഹനാൻ എം.പിയുടെ ഭാര്യാമാതാവ് ഏലമ്മ മത്തായി അന്തരിച്ചു
    പെരുമ്പാവൂർ: ബെന്നി ബഹനാൻ എം.പി.യുടെ ഭാര്യാമാതാവ് വേങ്ങൂർ കല്ലറയ്ക്കൽ കെ.വി.മത്തായിയുടെ (റിട്ട. ഹെഡ്മാസ്റ്റർ) ഭാര്യ ഏലമ്മ മത്തായി (ലീല - 87) അന്തരിച്ചു. കവളങ്ങാട് താഴത്തൂട്ട് കുടുംബാംഗമാണ്.സംസ്ക്കാരം ശനിയാഴ്ച ഉച്ചകഴിഞ്ഞ് മൂന്നിന് ഭവനത്തിൽ ശുശ്രൂഷകൾ ആരംഭിച്ച് വേങ്ങൂർ സെൻ്റ് തോമസ് കാതോലിക്കേറ്റ് സെൻ്ററിൽ. മക്കൾ: ഷേർളി, മെറീന, ഷീല, ഷെറി, ഷാനി, ഷിജി.മരുമക്കൾ: ബെന്നി ബഹനാൻ എം പി, സജി മാത്യു, ഷാബു കുര്യാക്കോസ്, പീറ്റർ കുന്നത്ത്, പോൾ.പി. വറുഗീസ്, പൗലോസ് ജേക്കബ്.

