Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightFoodchevron_rightമൈസൂർ പാക്ക്...
    Food
    Posted On
    date_range 26 May 2025 3:24 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 26 May 2025 5:20 PM IST

    മൈസൂർ പാക്ക് പാരമ്പര്യത്തിൻ്റെ ഭാഗം; പേര് മാറ്റാൻ ആർക്കും കഴിയില്ലെന്ന് കൊട്ടാരത്തിലെ പാചക കുടുംബാംഗം

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    മൈസൂർ പാക്ക് പാരമ്പര്യത്തിൻ്റെ ഭാഗം; പേര് മാറ്റാൻ ആർക്കും കഴിയില്ലെന്ന് കൊട്ടാരത്തിലെ പാചക കുടുംബാംഗം
    cancel

    മൈസൂർ: ഇന്ത്യ പാകിസ്ഥാൻ സംഘർഷത്തിനു പിന്നാലെ ജയ്പൂരിലെ നിരവധി മധുര പലഹാര കടകൾ മൈസൂർ പാക്കിൻ്റെ പേര് "മൈസൂർ ശ്രീ" എന്ന് പുനർനാമകരണം ചെയ്തതിനെതിരെ പ്രതികരിച്ചിരിക്കുകയാണ് മൈസൂർ കൊട്ടാരത്തിലെ പാചക കുടുംബാംഗം.

    എല്ലാ സ്മാരകങ്ങൾക്കും പാരമ്പര്യങ്ങൾക്കും അതിൻ്റേതായ ശരിയായ പേര് ഉള്ളതുപോലെ മൈസൂർ പാക്കിനും അതിൻ്റേതായ പേരുണ്ട്. അതിനെ തെറ്റായി ചിത്രീകരിക്കരുത്". കൊട്ടാരത്തിലെ പാചകക്കാരനായിരുന്ന കാകസുര മാടമ്പയുടെ പിൻഗാമി പറഞ്ഞു.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:Operation Blue StarMysore PalaceMysore Pak
    News Summary - Mysore Pak is part of the tradition; no one can change the name, says a member of the palace's culinary family
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X