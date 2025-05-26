മൈസൂർ പാക്ക് പാരമ്പര്യത്തിൻ്റെ ഭാഗം; പേര് മാറ്റാൻ ആർക്കും കഴിയില്ലെന്ന് കൊട്ടാരത്തിലെ പാചക കുടുംബാംഗം

Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
26 May 2025 3:24 PM IST
26 May 2025 5:20 PM IST
മൈസൂർ പാക്ക് പാരമ്പര്യത്തിൻ്റെ ഭാഗം; പേര് മാറ്റാൻ ആർക്കും കഴിയില്ലെന്ന് കൊട്ടാരത്തിലെ പാചക കുടുംബാംഗംtext_fields
News Summary - Mysore Pak is part of the tradition; no one can change the name, says a member of the palace's culinary family
മൈസൂർ: ഇന്ത്യ പാകിസ്ഥാൻ സംഘർഷത്തിനു പിന്നാലെ ജയ്പൂരിലെ നിരവധി മധുര പലഹാര കടകൾ മൈസൂർ പാക്കിൻ്റെ പേര് "മൈസൂർ ശ്രീ" എന്ന് പുനർനാമകരണം ചെയ്തതിനെതിരെ പ്രതികരിച്ചിരിക്കുകയാണ് മൈസൂർ കൊട്ടാരത്തിലെ പാചക കുടുംബാംഗം.
എല്ലാ സ്മാരകങ്ങൾക്കും പാരമ്പര്യങ്ങൾക്കും അതിൻ്റേതായ ശരിയായ പേര് ഉള്ളതുപോലെ മൈസൂർ പാക്കിനും അതിൻ്റേതായ പേരുണ്ട്. അതിനെ തെറ്റായി ചിത്രീകരിക്കരുത്". കൊട്ടാരത്തിലെ പാചകക്കാരനായിരുന്ന കാകസുര മാടമ്പയുടെ പിൻഗാമി പറഞ്ഞു.
