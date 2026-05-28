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    Homechevron_rightMultimediachevron_rightവോട്ടുപോയാൽ പൗരത്വം...
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    Posted On
    date_range 28 May 2026 2:43 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 28 May 2026 2:43 PM IST

    വോട്ടുപോയാൽ പൗരത്വം പോകുമോ? | Madhyamam |

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    Will citizenship be lost if the vote is lost?
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    TAGS:BiharSupremcoutSIR
    News Summary - Will citizenship be lost if the vote is lost?
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