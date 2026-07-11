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    Homechevron_rightMultimediachevron_rightVideoschevron_rightമോദിക്ക് അവാർഡ്...

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    മോദിക്ക് അവാർഡ് കൊടുത്തവർക്ക് സ്വന്തം രാജ്യത്തിന്റെ പേര് പോലും അറിയില്ല! വിദേശ പുരസ്കാരങ്ങൾ വെറും നാടകമോ?

    date_range 11 July 2026 6:25 PM IST


    TAGS:fakeinternational awardModi Govaward ceremony
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