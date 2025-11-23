Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
    ഒമാനിലെ വ്യവസായ പ്രമുഖനും സുഹൈൽ ബഹ്‌വാൻ ഗ്രൂപ്പിന്റെ ചെയർമാനുമായ ശൈഖ് സുഹൈൽ സാലിം ബഹ്‌വാൻ അന്തരിച്ചു

    date_range 23 Nov 2025 7:26 PM IST


    TAGS:indian rupeeOman National Day Celebrationgulf news malayalamOmani Rial
