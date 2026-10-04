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    Homechevron_rightMultimediachevron_rightVideoschevron_rightഅൽ അൻസബ് പാലത്തിന്...

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    അൽ അൻസബ് പാലത്തിന് സമീപം ഞായറാഴ്ച മുതൽ അഞ്ച് ദിവസം വരെ റോഡ് ഭാഗികമായി അടക്കും

    date_range 4 Oct 2026 5:49 PM IST


    TAGS:bridgeClosedroadgulf updates omanOmanAl Ansab
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