    കുടുംബം കൊല്ലപ്പെടുമ്പോഴും അയാൾ നീതിക്കൊപ്പം ഉറച്ചു നിൽക്കുന്നു- വാഇൽ അൽദഹ്ദൂഹിന് സന്ദേശവുമായി പ്രിയങ്ക ഗാന്ധി

    date_range 9 Jan 2024 11:09 AM GMT


    TAGS:Palestinegazapriyanka gandhiWael Al-Dahdouh
