    പ്ര​ഫ​ഷ​നൽ സ​ർ​ട്ടി​ഫി​ക്ക​റ്റ് നേ​ട​ൽ; റ​സി​ഡ​ന്റ്സ് കാ​ർ​ഡ് കാ​ലാ​വ​ധി തീ​രു​ന്ന​തി​ന് ര​ണ്ടുമാ​സം മു​മ്പെ​ങ്കി​ലും ന​ട​പ​ടി തു​ടങ്ങണമെന്ന് തൊഴിൽ മന്ത്രാലയം

    date_range 11 Sept 2025 4:50 PM IST


    TAGS:omannewsgulf updates omanOman
