Madhyamam
    Videos

    23 ലക്ഷം പേർ പട്ടിണിയിൽ ; ഗസ്സയിലേക്കുള്ള ഭക്ഷ്യവിതരണം പൂർണമായും നിർത്തി

    date_range 21 Feb 2024 9:55 AM GMT


    TAGS:GazaIsraelWorld Food Programme
