    ഗസ്സ സമാധാനപ്പുലരിയിലേക്ക്; കരാർ അംഗീകരിച്ച് ഹമാസും ഇസ്രായേലും; വെടിനിർത്തൽ ജനുവരി 19 മുതൽ I Israel-Hamas Ceasefire I

    date_range 16 Jan 2025 11:56 AM IST


    TAGS:ceasefireIsraelHamas
