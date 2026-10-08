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    Homechevron_rightMultimediachevron_rightVideoschevron_rightഇന്ത്യ-ഒമാൻ സാമ്പത്തിക...

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    ഇന്ത്യ-ഒമാൻ സാമ്പത്തിക പങ്കാളിത്ത കരാർ സജീവമാക്കും; തന്ത്രപ്രധാന ചർച്ച ന്യൂഡൽഹിയിൽ സമാപിച്ചു

    date_range 8 Oct 2026 4:19 PM IST


    TAGS:partnershipgulf updates omanIndiaOman
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