    ക്രിക്കറ്റ് മത്സരത്തിനിടെ മന്ത്രി അടിച്ച പന്തുകൊണ്ട് ബി.ജെ.പി പ്രവർത്തകന് പരിക്ക്

    date_range 16 Feb 2023 7:21 AM GMT


    TAGS:Jyotiraditya Scindia Cricket Match BJP Worker 
