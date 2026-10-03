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    "വോട്ട് വെട്ടി ബിജെപി നേതാക്കൾ"!| Madhyamam |

    date_range 3 Oct 2026 6:17 PM IST


    TAGS:KarnatakaVoterlistSIRGyanesh KumarBJP
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