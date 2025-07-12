Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Homechevron_rightMultimediachevron_rightVideoschevron_rightവരൾച്ചയെ നേരിടാൻ...

    Videos

    വരൾച്ചയെ നേരിടാൻ ബഹ്‌റൈൻ്റെ ബഹിരാകാശ പദ്ധതി; ഭൂഗർഭജലം കണ്ടെത്താൻ നൂതന മാർഗ്ഗം!

    date_range 12 July 2025 10:03 PM IST


    TAGS:droughtprojectBahrain NewsgroundwaterBahrain Space Agency
