    ഗസ്സയിൽ ഇസ്രായേൽ കൊന്നവരിൽ 44 ശ​ത​മാ​നവും കുട്ടികൾ; റിപ്പോർട്ട് പുറത്ത് വിട്ട് യു.എൻ

    date_range 11 Nov 2024 3:14 PM GMT


    TAGS:GazaIsraelChildrenUN
