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Posted Ondate_range 17 July 2026 4:01 PM IST
Updated Ondate_range 17 July 2026 4:01 PM IST
ഇറാനെ ലക്ഷ്യമിട്ട് യു.എസ്; ലാഭം കൊയ്യാൻ വൻ ആയുധക്കച്ചവടം!| Madhyamam |text_fields
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News Summary - US targeting Iran; Huge arms deal to reap profits!
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