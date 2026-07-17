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    Homechevron_rightMultimediachevron_rightഇറാനെ ലക്ഷ്യമിട്ട്...
    Multimedia
    Posted On
    date_range 17 July 2026 4:01 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 17 July 2026 4:01 PM IST

    ഇറാനെ ലക്ഷ്യമിട്ട് യു.എസ്; ലാഭം കൊയ്യാൻ വൻ ആയുധക്കച്ചവടം!| Madhyamam |

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    News Summary - US targeting Iran; Huge arms deal to reap profits!
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